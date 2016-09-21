CHP presenting Behavioral Health Summit

Community Health Partnership, a community collaboration of local health providers in the Pikes Peak region, is presenting its 2016 Behavioral Health Summit tomorrow, Sept. 22.

The event will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. at the AspenPointe Café, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd.

The 2016 Behavioral Health Summit brings mental health providers together for dialogue.

“We are inviting the community to a unique opportunity to think together about what could improve quality of life for people in this region who live with mental illness and substance abuse issues,” said Terri Reishus, communications director for CHP. “I look forward to hearing what participants identify as possibilities.”

The event “will be invaluable in continuing to build a community that cares about the mental health and well-being of all our citizens,” according to a news release from CHP.

Community members will also join this year’s summit, adding their perspective on the topic of mental health.

The summit aims to identify gaps and possibilities to help reduce the burden and enrich the lives of those affected by mental illness.

Outcomes of Past Summits and Community Dialogue Events Include:

▪ Design of the Crisis Stabilization Unit

▪ Expansion of Mental Health First Aid program

▪ Design of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Community Response Team

▪ Development of the Community Detox Coordinating Council

Interested parties may sign up through noon the day of the event. Call 632-5094 or click here to register.