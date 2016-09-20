Local firm awarded $5M grant to operate ADA Center

Meeting the Challenge Inc. — a Colorado Springs-based organization focused on disability law — has received a five-year, $5-million grant to continue operating the Rocky Mountain ADA Center in Colorado Springs.

The National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research awarded the grant, which will help the center continue to “provide free technical assistance, training, awareness programs and materials to Colorado, Utah, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming on the Americans with Disabilities Act,” according to a Sept. 21 news release.

This marks the sixth time that Meet the Challenge has received the grant since opening the center in 1991, according to the release.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to continue to operate the Rocky Mountain ADA Center as a project of Meeting the Challenge,” said Kent Kelley, president of Meeting the Challenge. “The ADA Center provides so much valuable information, training and several awareness programs not only for our Rocky Mountain region, but in some cases the nation. It is a tribute to the center’s entire staff that NIDILRR responded so positively to our application by presenting our organization an additional five-year award. We are excited for the future and are honored to continue to support the ADA needs of those living in our six-state region.”

Representatives from the organization said the grant money will also fund several projects and outreach initiatives, as well as daily operations of the center.

“Today marks a culmination of many months of hard work by our team to ensure the RMADA continues to be a project of MTC and remains in Colorado Springs,” said Rachael Stafford, the facility’s director. “For the next five years our staff of disability law experts will continue to be a hub of free information for those seeking to learn more about the ADA. We will continue to offer free and low cost training, technical assistance and information on the law, along with many of our free programs.”

Those programs include an online training course in disability etiquette, a training course on how to make voting accessible to people with disabilities, as well as a national awareness program called “No H Word.”

“We are excited to continue to build upon our relationships with many entities outside of the Rocky Mountain Region, including The White House to ensure the 60 million Americans who identify with a disability have the support, training and materials they need,” Stafford said.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is located at 3630 Sinton Rd. Ste. 103 in Colorado Springs. For more information, visit rockymountainada.org.