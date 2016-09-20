BLOG: Trump stumps in Colorado Springs

The “Trump Force One” (Donald Trump’s $100-million campaign plane) descended upon a private airstrip in Colorado Springs Saturday night, delivering him to the podium at a Colorado jetCenters hangar just in time for his 7:30 p.m. rally.
For half an hour prior to the event, the raucous crowd of Trump supporters milled about the facility and danced to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones — although the band has rebuked him several times against using it since a similar circumstance at July’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
By 7:15 p.m. members of the press were corralled and attendees became visibly excited as the music shifted to a much more epic instrumental piece that sounded strikingly similar to “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” a composition by Richard Strauss that gained 20th century recognition for introducing Elvis to the stage and “2001: A Space Odyssey” to the screen.
Trump, wearing a blue suit and a white “Make America Great Again” ball cap, stepped out of his Boeing 757 to major applause. He then began his speech with news that there had been a bombing earlier that day in his hometown of New York.
“We are going to get tough and smart and vigilant,” Trump said in reference to the terrorist act.
He quickly moved on to other matters, such as his confidence in a November win.
“I’m so excited to be in Colorado — a really special place,” he said, adding that a recent poll found him up four points in Colorado. “We haven’t even spent any money yet! … But we’re going to spend a lot of money in Colorado, because we don’t want to take any chances.”
Trump continued his speech in typical fashion, slipping in and out of his political positions on creating jobs, lowering taxes and repealling the Affordable Care Act.
“The premiums are so high and you’ll never get to use them unless, and I hate to even say it, you die a slow, tragic death,” Trump said in criticism of Obamacare. “Then maybe you’ll get to use a tiny little piece, but that’s the last thing you’re going to be worried about.”
Criticism of the current administration became a primary talking point of the night and quickly led to comments on Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton. As soon as Trump mentioned her name, the crowd loudly began to chant, “lock her up.”
“Let’s just win in November,” Trump responded. “Just get out and vote …. If you’re feeling horrible; if you’re sick and you can’t get out of bed; I don’t give a ‘you know what.’”
Trump later circled back around to the day’s NYC bombing, which led him to address his immigration platform.
“This is not America, folks,” he said. “We have to remember those three important words: peace through strength.”
He continued to speak about eliminating terrorism before addressing the elimination of violent crime and poverty in cities like New York and Chicago.
“To the African Americans living in those communities, I say vote for Donald Trump,” he said. “What do you have to lose? I will fix it. I will bring back your jobs and your security and I will fight for you hard than anyone has ever fought before.”
Trump spoke further on his desire to tap into U.S. natural energy resources, his plans to pay off the country’s debts and lower taxes (exemption for millions of low earners, he said), as well as his plan to deter large companies from moving their manufacturing operations to companies like Mexico by taxing them an additional 35-percent tax on their products if they do so.
“American cars will drive on our roads; American planes will soar the skies; and American ships will patrol the seas,” he said. “We’ll send new skyscrapers into the clouds – that includes Denver (they have some very nice skyscrapers); American hands will rebuild this nation; American energy mined from American sources will run this nation; and American workers will be hired to do the jobs.”
Trump never actually acknowledged that he was in Colorado Springs — but he did have great things to say about the state, its capital and his rally.
“It there anywhere more fun to be — and look at this, this is beautiful — than a Trump rally? … There’s no place safer, let me tell you. There’s a lot of love.”