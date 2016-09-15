T. Rowe Price donates $5,000 to support storm victims

After extensive damage to homes following severe hail and flooding near downtown Aug. 29, T. Rowe Price has partnered with Discover Goodwill and the American Red Cross in Colorado Springs to assist families recovering from losses.

The investment firm donated $5,000 toward emergency vouchers being distributed to at least 30 local residents to replace clothing and household items destroyed by the storm.

Last month, the powerful weather dumped copious rain and hail east of downtown, flooding homes and roadways; some drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles.

T. Rowe Price is the only organization sponsoring the emergency clothing vouchers and has supported Discover Goodwill since 2008 through volunteer hours, board service, and more than $30,000 in grants, according to Jacob Pruitt, general manager of T. Rowe Price in Colorado Springs and vice president of T. Rowe Price Associates.

The company donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and Waldo Canyon Fire Victim’s Fund in 2012 and $25,000 to the Black Forest Fire relief fund in 2013.

“Our thoughts are with all of the families in Colorado Springs who were affected by the recent storm, and we’re happy to support the emergency services that are helping them,” he said. “We’re committed to investing in the Colorado Springs community, and this emergency support will help our neighbors purchase the essential goods needed to reestablish their households.”

Discover Goodwill provided the community 4,900 emergency clothing vouchers valued at $98,351 in 2015, said Stephanie Bells, marketing and communications manager of Discover Goodwill.

“Whenever severe weather or related emergencies affect a great number of families in community, we want to step up and support them,” she said. “We invest in the community to help people who are displaced from their homes or unable to provide for their families after disaster strikes.”