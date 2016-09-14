Hayes leaving as Memorial CEO

UCHealth announced that George Hayes, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, has decided to step down, effective Nov. 4. Hayes joined Memorial as president and CEO in 2014 after serving as president and CEO of Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, another UCHealth hospital, since 2004.

“I will be forever grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to serve as the CEO of Memorial Hospital, and I look forward to seeing the hospital continue to excel and grow,” Hayes said in a statement to the Business Journal. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have played a part in repositioning Memorial, and I am proud of the accomplishments made in the past few years. All are due to the strong team at Memorial, and that’s what I will miss most — the people who work so hard each day to ensure our patients receive the very best care possible.”

Under his leadership, Memorial experienced a turnaround in quality, safety, patient experience and finances. It is now ranked among the top eight hospitals in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report as providers and staff deliver excellent care for patients throughout the Pikes Peak region.

Hayes and his leadership team have driven UCHealth’s investment of more than $130 million into improving the facilities and services Memorial provides, while also turning around Memorial’s financial position. Due to Memorial’s successes, the city of Colorado Springs’ health foundation received a $1.3 million revenue-sharing payment from UCHealth last year.

Memorial board members, key providers and leaders will be involved as UCHealth begins a search for Memorial’s next president and CEO later this year.

“I would like to thank George for his commitment and dedication to UCHealth and to patients throughout southern Colorado,” said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth B. Concordia in a news release. “We wish him the very best, and we will miss his constant focus on improving the care we provide in Colorado Springs.”

Additions and achievements that occurred during Hayes’s tenure at UCHealth Memorial include: