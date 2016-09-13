Advertising federation in search of nonprofits to assist

The American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs is in search of local nonprofit organizations that need marketing, advertising and communications assistance.

The main goal of this project is to support the local community, provide a substantial strategic campaign for deserving corporations and maximize their media exposure while working within a limited budget, according to a news release from the federation.

This is the third year for the project, according to Laura Cameron, outgoing AAF — Colorado Springs board president and last year’s project organizer.

“The Public Service Project is an annual initiative by AAF to bring the advertising community together and give back to the community. We primarily focus on finding a nonprofit in need of amplifying their advertising budget,” Cameron said, adding applicants provide their mission, vision and why they need marketing help, as well as their marketing budget.

“If they give us $5,000, we’ll triple that investment,” Cameron said, adding services include media buys and market research from local AAF members.

According to Brian MacDonald, incoming president of the AAF — Colorado Springs board, the federation will consider multiple applications this year, instead of a single organization.

Background

In 2012, the AAF — Colorado Springs board of directors launched a new community-centered public service project designed to provide local nonprofit organizations with an exceptional opportunity to communicate effectively through strong marketing and advertising strategies. The first campaign was awarded to Foster Care Advertising Group, who contracted with the American Advertising Federation — Colorado Springs for media and marketing services that resulted in a full advertising campaign.

In 2015, AAFCOS partnered with Early Connections Learning Centers for a 12-month marketing campaign that included over $90,000 of marketing and media support.

AAFCOS will provide the selected organization no less than a 3:1 investment return for any media produced and/or placed on behalf of the nonprofit, marketing planning and creative services. For example, with a budget of $20,000, AAFCOS will negotiate media in exchange for no less than $60,000 worth of media production, placement, creative and marketing services.

AAFCOS will work closely with the selected nonprofit in media placement services, providing additional value in management and education. As an added incentive, all creative services will be included.

AAFCOS accepts submissions from 501(C)3 and 501(C)6 corporations, and other qualifying nonprofit agencies. The organization must have a marketing budget allotted for 2017. The marketing plan timespan will depend on the investment of the organization and the recommended media placement and timing.

For more information, contact AAF Colorado — Colorado Springs board of directors at [email protected], or visit aafcos.com.

“It’s a big opportunity for nonprofits,” Cameron said. “A lot of organizations in the nonprofit space don’t have the knowledge, the people or the leg power to go out and create a good advertising campaign. We have a whole team that will treat them like we are their advertising agency and they are our client. … They can then focus on what they do best, which is running their nonprofit.

Applications are due no later than September 30, 2016, 11:59 pm MST.

AAF Colorado Springs board of directors will review all applications and select a deserving organization(s) by October 15, 2016, based on criteria included at aafcos.com/psp.