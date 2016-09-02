New state law forces company to relocate

Ben Ives launched his startup in Old Colorado City in 2010. Six years later, despite its success, he was forced to move his family and 11 positions to Las Vegas because the company is no longer legal in Colorado.

Since Ives started RapidVisa — a business that helps immigrants navigate the visa paper trail for less money than an attorney — it was named by Inc. 5000 as the third-fastest-growing company in Colorado Springs. It is on track to earn about $4 million in revenue this year (almost a 25 percent jump over 2015), and its workforce has grown by three employees in the months it’s been in Nevada.

Ives still owns a home and is locked into three more years of a five-year lease in Colorado Springs, and he blames House Bill 16-1391 for his abrupt change of scenery.

A THIN LINE

Signed into law this summer by Gov. John Hickenlooper, HB 1391, also known as Immigration Consultants Deceptive Trade Practice, was written by State Rep. Daniel Pabon and passed, at least according to Ives, hastily and with no industry input.

The law was meant to take aim at deceptive “notarios,” said Ives’ attorney David McConkie, of Torbet Tuft & McConkie.

Notarios are small operations common in Hispanic communities and known for the unauthorized practice of law, as well as for a history of taking advantage of undocumented immigrants.

The bill forced RapidVisa to unexpectedly and rapidly relocate out of the state.

The reason, according to Ives: RapidVisa is to immigration attorneys what Uber is to transportation, TurboTax is to accounting and Airbnb is to hotels — a disruption.

And, with sites like LegalZoom, which have offered breaks on traditional legal fees for years, state and federal lawmakers are challenged to walk a razor-thin line between the free market and over-regulation.

TOO MUCH REGULATION?

There is a place for attorneys in the immigration process, but filling out paperwork shouldn’t be one of them, McConkie said.

“When someone needs legal advice, they ought to talk to an attorney. But there are situations and services that don’t call for legal advice,” he said. “I was shocked when I listened to the hearings on the bill — shocked at what a shallow understanding the legislators had about what the bill would actually do.

“It seemed to be totally focused on public notarios, who do a lot of damage,” he continued. “But the law went way beyond that and prohibits a TurboTax-like product. There was no attention given to that during the hearings. It’s unfortunate that the governor’s office and the legislature didn’t appreciate how overly broad the legislation was.”

Ives said his business was the largest of its kind in the country.

In six years, his company has helped more than 21,000 immigrants apply for visas, a service that would normally run about $5,000 via an attorney. RapidVisa completes the paperwork without providing legal advice, Ives claims, for about $1,100. He said his company has helped clients from about 170 countries file visa and green card petitions, the majority of whom hail from the Philippines and China. He said nearly 100 percent of his company’s visa applications have been approved.

“I’m glad they’re gone. Good riddance.” – Eric Pavri

RapidVisa was even investigated twice in 2014 for the unauthorized practice of law by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, a branch of the state supreme court, and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ives said it’s all a matter of the Colorado Bar Association, which he calls nothing more than an industry association, looking out for its members.

“The legislature sneaked in this law, and the sponsor didn’t reach out to what he disparagingly calls notarios,” he said. “They’ve admitted there was no attempt to reach out to the industry. I found out when it had already passed the House and Senate. I’m keenly in touch with my industry, and I found out randomly through an online alert.

“The legislature is empowered to do whatever it sees fit,” he added. “But if it’s going to wipe out an industry, you’d think we could have a discussion about it.”

‘IT’S A CRIME’

Eric Pavri says Ives was breaking the law even before the bill was signed in June. Now there’s teeth to go after companies like RapidVisa, he says.

Pavri, an immigration attorney and director of Family Immigration Services for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, said he “went to battle” to take down RapidVisa and notarios, adding there’s no difference between the two.

The only people who are legally authorized to practice immigration law are licensed attorneys and those with [Board of Immigration Appeals] accreditation from the federal government.

“RapidVisa had neither of these things,” Pavri said. “It’s the equivalent of someone prescribing medication or taking out an appendix without a medical license. It’s a crime.”

Pavri said he was aware RapidVisa advertised that they did not offer counsel.

“They’re careful to splash disclaimers on their website that they don’t give legal advice,” Pavri said. “However, they tell people what types of applications they might qualify for. They help them fill out forms and provide them with the forms. They give legal advice on their website on the same page where they say they don’t give legal advice.”

The problem with previous investigations, Pavri said, is the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel has the power to disbar, but you can’t disbar someone practicing without a license. Now those cases can end up in criminal court.

Amber Blasingame, a local immigration attorney with Hanes & Bartles, agrees.

“I definitely support [the law],” she said. “It’s given people another way to take action against those who are practicing without a license.”

Getting such cases to court before the law passed was much more difficult, Blasingame said.

“One problem is it’s not always clear, especially to the general public, just what is considered practicing without a license,” she said. “That often gets blurred — especially in the immigration area — when you’re talking to people from different cultures and countries about our laws.”

Claiming to merely fill out forms in immigration cases could be construed as providing legal counsel, she said.

“Just selecting which forms a person should fill out can be considered unlawful practice of law,” she said.

As for the bar protecting its members?

“I don’t think they’re just protecting the industry — they’re also protecting the clients. If you have someone not licensed and without a legal background, experience or education doing these things, it can lead to detrimental effects,” she said.

Pavri was less diplomatic.

“I’m glad they’re gone. Good riddance,” he said. “They can take their pestilence somewhere else, screw up cases and get people deported.”