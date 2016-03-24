The Shops at Meridian Ranch has its first tenants: Papa John’s Pizza, Meridian Ranch Liquor, Nana’s Kitchen and the Meridian Metropolitan District.

The 30,000-square-foot phase one center at the northeast corner of Meridian Road and Stapleton Drive was designed by YOW Architects and will draw residents from both Black Forest and Falcon. At completion, the center could be as large as 80,000 square feet of retail space.

“With a shortage of retail services offered in the area, the Shops at Meridian Ranch will provide the necessary space for retailers to offer Meridian Ranch residents and those in surrounding neighborhoods with more accessible retail opportunities,” said Jenny Tchang Frost,vice president of marketing for The Techbilt Co., the company is the landlord for the property.

Techbilt is a San Diego based developer with nearly 60 years of experience in commercial and residential developments. The Olive Real Estate Group is handling leasing opportunities for the center.

Meridian Ranch is a master-planned community two miles north of Woodmen Road on Meridian Road.