Marijuana brings more tax dollars than alcohol

Marijuana-specific taxes outstripped alcohol taxes last year, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.
The state said it collected nearly $70 million in marijuana taxes from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2015, and just under $42 million in alcohol-specific taxes for the same period.
Colorado is planning Wednesday as a holiday from sales taxes on marijuana, said a press release from the Marijuana Policy Project.
“Marijuana taxes have been incredibly productive over the past year, so this tax holiday is a much-deserved day off,” said Mason Tvert, director of communications for the Marijuana Policy Project and a co-director of the campaign in support of the 2012 initiative to regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol in Colorado. “This will be the one day out of the year when the state won’t generate significant revenue. Over the other 364 days, it will bring in tens of millions of dollars that will be reinvested in our state.”
Colorado raised nearly $69,898,059 from marijuana-specific taxes in FY 2014-2015, including $43,938,721 from a 10 percent special sales tax on retail marijuana sales to adults and $25,959,338 from a 15 percent excise tax on wholesale transfers of marijuana intended for adult use. The state raised just under $41,837,647 from alcohol-specific taxes in FY 2014-2015, including $27,309,606 from excise taxes collected on spirited liquors, $8,881,349 from excise taxes on beer, and $5,646,692 from excise taxes collected on vinous liquors. These figures do not include standard state sales taxes or any local taxes — which push the amounts collected higher.
4ever49
September 16, 2015 at 1:22 pm
Has any policy wonk run the numbers comparing alcohol tax revenue vs Medicaid dollars spent on alcohol caused health issues and the same for marijuana?
torigan
September 18, 2015 at 12:42 pm
well dummy alcohol is bad it kills you, Medical marijuana is medicine and helps people that don’t want to be on man made side effect having pharma-drugs. they have done several studies and found that they don’t want to recognize the studies being done. so fuck em we legalized without their shiney little asses.
Rich Pea
September 25, 2015 at 8:15 am
what’s dummy alcohol?
Rich Pea
September 25, 2015 at 8:15 am
It’s called Cannabis……… #WeNeedToTalk #CannabisCures and now it apparently generates more revenue than booze. =b
Pingback: COLORADO IS FIRST STATE TO RAISE MORE TAX REVENUE FROM MARIJUANA THAN ALCOHOL | Muted
Pingback: 3 Great Marijuana Stocks to Watch in 2016
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. | Newstories
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – Emergenturd
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. | UpGags
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – MadMeow
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – FringeStar
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – StapletonNewspaper.com
Pingback: Let’s be additional like Canada, eh?<br>Canada added plans to legalize the enjoyment use of marijuana by way of July 2018, proving once once again they are the U.S.’s cool subsequent-door neighbor. The circulation to legalize the enjoyme
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – Meow Pad
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the U.S. should too. – DailyHotNow
Pingback: Let’s be additional like Canada, eh?<br>Canada added plans to legalize the amusement use of marijuana via July 2018, proving once once again they’re the U.S.’s cool subsequent-door neighbor. The flow into to legalize the amusement
Pingback: Canada is legalizing marijuana. Here are 9 reasons the US should too. | Responsible Cannabis Legislation Association | Utah