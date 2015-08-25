Ideas for a bike friendly downtown

Let me state up front, I am not a cyclist nor a bicycle planner. I could be categorized in the 60 percent of the population who are interested and concerned.

Professionally, I am an urbanist first, landscape architect second, and both involve topic of bicycle infrastructure. But perhaps most importantly, I am a person who cares deeply about my community. I have a family and want to have the very best city possible for them to live.

I have been asked why I am so passionate about cycling, transit and creating walkable communities. Adding bikes, more public transit and walkable communities are just a few ways that cities prosper, attract people and businesses. It’s happening all around us, in cities with much less potential.

So why bikes and bike infrastructure? I believe that decreasing the dedicated area for cars (impervious surface) and increasing it for bikes and stormwater infiltration are part of a holistic solution.

I see tremendous opportunities for business districts scaled for pedestrians — think downtown and Old Colorado City, places created for the speed of a pedestrian. Have you ever attempted to drive these streets while looking at all the businesses and considering what the product of the business is? The finer-grained districts function best at much lower speeds than drivers want to go.

Given that the more people who see and walk by a business provide better exposure, doesn’t it make sense that having bikes for transit would only be logical? Of course it does, precisely why cities across the country and the Front Range are embracing bicycle infrastructure in their business districts.

The following are examples of what we could do with bikes in downtown Colorado Springs.

One-way streets: The protected bike lane has become a go-to infrastructure element for cities in the past few years. It is relatively easy to test and implement. Denver is testing protected bike lanes with a two-way cycle track on the busy one-way arterial of Broadway.

Downtown Colorado Springs has two remaining one-way streets — Bijou and Kiowa. These streets are great candidates for bicycle infrastructure as they begin to improve the east-west connection between our downtown’s two amazing trail corridors, Shooks Run and the Front Range Trail. The cost is one lane of traffic and the matter of seconds of extra drive time at rush hour. The value is a bicycle connection of Shooks Run and the Front Range Trail, additional potential customers for the businesses and increased pedestrian safety.

Road diet: Road diets have been popular for many years. Colorado Springs has tackled many with great success. Our diets have involved simple bike lanes from lane reductions, which are great, but still not for the risk-averse. Paint separation is better than a reminder to share the road, but still no match for distracted drivers live-tweeting their commute. Weber Street could benefit from a road diet, decreasing it to two lanes and affecting the volume of traffic. The new street could have a center-turn lane, or better yet, two total drive lanes, shifted in on-street parking, a buffer of plastic attenuators and parking meters and bike lanes along the curbs. The costs would be minimal given that Weber is not a heavily traveled street; the benefit would be a safer north-south bicycle corridor.

Median streets: Downtown includes a number of streets with medians. Cascade and Pikes Peak avenues are perhaps the most obvious for bicycle infrastructure. Since downtown has four north-south arterial corridors, one or more could spare some real estate. Median streets present the opportunity for one side operating for vehicles and the other for bicycle mobility and stormwater infiltration.

The pedestrian-friendly street: Tejon Street presents an unnecessary center turn lane in today’s use. The argument to keep this center turn lane is for service vehicles, but this is the same argument for the alley. There’s an opportunity to either remove the center turn lane on Tejon, or implement the alley design concepts from HB&A.

None of the suggestions include reducing the number of on-street parking spots. As an urbanist, I strongly believe in the importance of on-street parking to business and pedestrian friendly streets.

Colorado Springs is one of the healthiest cities in the country. It is time that we elevate this quality of our city and provide infrastructure for mobility options beyond the automobile.

John Olson serves Altitude Land Consultants as director of Urban Design and Landscape. He is also co-founder of Colorado Springs Urban Intervention.