Säbaru switching lanes in changing times

Staying in business for a quarter-century is tough. Doing it in a field that changes as often as auto maintenance is exponentially tougher.

Nobody knows that more than Marty Morales, one of the owners of Säbaru Motors, a Westside garage (and now used-car dealer) that for years has specialized in maintaining Subarus and Saabs.

“Every aspect to do with the diagnosis of fuel injection and electrical systems has been our specialty,” Morales said. “We don’t do alignment or sell tires. But we do all other aspects of maintenance and body work.”

A long road

Morales, a Colorado native, got his start in the automobile industry working at a Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership near Lamar. He would move to California in his early 20s before returning in 1980. It was while bellied up to a bar that he met Mel Thurber, who would give him a job as a technician at his Säbaru shop on 14th Street.

Due to financial issues, Thurber sold Morales his business in 1989 and today, through shifting partnerships, Morales owns a share of the company along with his younger brother, Nick, and Marty’s son, Cosme.

Morales said Thurber had created a business locally that would be sustainable for years to come.

“[Thurber] was from New York and had worked on Saabs and Subarus before,” Morales said. “He had a tough time doing his taxes, but he was working on cars that no one else could.”

Thurber created a customer base that made Säbaru move-in-ready when Morales took over 26 years ago.

“There was enough business here and I thought we could really make this thing go,” he said. “There wasn’t anybody else around who really specialized in [Saabs and Subarus].”

Morales said Saabs in particular developed a reputation for electrical problems, which made up a large portion of the repair business in the 1990s and 2000s.

“With Saab you had to be on top of your electrical game,” he said. “They had a lot of issues with insulation on wiring. … The wires would, over time, disintegrate because of temperature and oil. The wires would make contact and create some weird problems with the car.”

Morales said, when General Motors purchased half of Saab’s interests in the late 1990s, the Scandinavian car turned into a laboratory.

“GM … used Saab as a guinea pig,” he said. “Anything they wanted to try that was new, they would try on Saab first. … That included a lot of electrical stuff. Starting around then, we were known as the Saab shop, and I liked that part of the business. But we saw the writing on the wall. … General Motors was going to close it down. So we really pushed [our Subaru service].”

GM sold its Saab line in 2011, and the number of Saabs coming in for service has steadily declined, Morales said.

Changing gears

Morales said his company has been gradually rebranding over the past few years. In addition to maintenance on Saabs and Subarus, he said they have extended maintenance and repairs to nearly all cars, foreign and American.

“A lot of people still refer to this as the Saab shop,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get rid of that connection through advertising. We haven’t advertised Saab services for six years. Now we’re really trying to push our service on Subarus and Toyotas.”

Morales also decided to expand his business beyond maintenance and repairs. In the summer of 2014, he and his brother were licensed to sell used cars. He said the auto industry is changing so rapidly, the decision to distribute was made more out of necessity than desire.

“Older guys don’t like the changes in technology,” he said, explaining, for instance, that cars are better built than they once were, so revenues from maintenance and repairs have declined for both independent garages and affiliated dealerships.

“For the manufacturers to make money, components are now coded,” he said, which involves software that “divorces” old components and “marries” new ones.

“That means you can remove [a part] and put a new one in, but it won’t work. You need a computer to first divorce that part and marry the new one. If we can’t code it, we have to take it to a dealer. The manufacturer will allow us to work on certain things but not others.”

Technological barrier

Morales said constantly changing software and hardware demands, as well as better automobile manufacturing, have resulted in a hit to his bottom line.

“In the long run, places like us will be able to do little things, unless they are really specialized and have the money to continually buy equipment,” he said. “Doing maintenance and installing new brakes will always be there, but cars are getting lighter and need those services less. Metals are getting better on exhausts. That’s why you see chains like Midas and Meineke move into other things. The metals are better and rust less. Electrical cars are getting better and require less maintenance and can travel farther every year. They don’t need coolant changed like [traditional cars do] now. Brakes and electrical work will need to be done at, maybe, 100,000 miles.”

Morales said the dealership has averaged selling three cars a month in the past year, and he would like to see that grow to 10 cars a month this year, meaning profits from sales would surpass shop profits.

“I think we’ll go that direction one way or another,” he said, “whether we like it or not.”

Säbaru Import Motors

Founded: 1980

Employees: 9

Location: 320 S. 14th St.

Contact: sabaruservice.com, 632-5807