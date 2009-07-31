Getting the runaround with Chase customer service

An interesting thing happened last week when I logged on to the Chase Web site to pay my Visa bill.
Like many other consumers, I noticed that my credit limit had been reduced — substantially. So, being the curious type, I clicked on the Secure Message Center link so that I could find out why.
Simple enough, right? Not even close.
The message I received in response to my inquiry was that “after careful consideration” my credit limit had been decreased because I had “too few accounts paid as agreed” and my “total available credit on satisfactory bankcards is too low.”
Apparently “this decision was based in whole or in part on information provided by” Experian Consumer Assistance — one of the three major credit reporting bureaus.
The message suggested that I obtain a copy of my credit report, which I did.
The report told me I had “0 potentially negative items” and “three accounts in good standing.”
Also, the status on the accounts showed they were “never late.”
So, I wrote back to Chase and asked them to explain in further detail the two bullet points.
This response was even better: “If you have any questions about the account closure …”
What? Now my account has been closed? What’s going on here?
So, I called the toll-free number provided in the message.
Carlos took my call and I asked to speak with a supervisor. He said he would transfer me. Only problem was, apparently nobody told Carlos that supervisors don’t work on weekends.
So, I called back Monday morning and finally got a supervisor.
She simply read me the bullet points in the message (which had now increased from two to three) and couldn’t explain why Chase didn’t know whether my account was open or closed. Then things really got fun.
She said that if I had a problem, I should send them a copy of the credit report — and I got nowhere when I said they themselves had stated that they’d already reviewed the report, so why did I need to send it to them?
This was obviously going nowhere, so I asked to speak with her supervisor.
Her response: “Upper management does not take calls.”
Wow. That kinda flies in the face of the on-hold message which kept telling me, “We appreciate your business and value the opportunity to serve you.”
She offered to give me an address to which I could send a written inquiry, but I wanted to talk with a live person who could answer my questions, not just read a script.
So, I asked her for the name and phone number of her supervisor.
She told me they had many supervisors. I asked point blank if she was telling me she didn’t know the name of her supervisor and she responded, “That’s correct.”
Then she hung up on me.
Wow. That’s great customer service.
Mary Jane Rogers, who handles public relations for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., told me on Tuesday that she was very sorry that I had a bad experience and that she understood my frustration, but she said that mine was “not typical of the Chase customer experience.”
However, the blogosphere tells a different story.
The following was posted on TimeForBlogging.com under “Boycott Chase bank and learn what not to do in customer service”:
“I had a call into Chase about an issue with my credit card the other night and couldn’t believe what I heard. My discussion with a customer service representative was not going where I wanted it to, so I asked to talk to a supervisor. I was told that there was no supervisor to talk to ….”
Sound familiar?
There’s also a whole page of former Washington Mutual customers complaining about problems with Chase on denverpost.com. Way too much to write, so here’s the link: http://neighbors.denverpost.com/viewtopic.php?p=928388.
Rogers told me that while Chase does have some customers who are not happy, “we do have thousands and millions of satisfied customers.”
But based on personal experience and what I was able to find online, I’m not buying the company P.R. line — even though Rogers did apologize profusely and repeatedly for my unpleasant experience.
So, is this type of treatment standard for ginormous financial institutions?
Well, I called a senior employee of a global financial institution, who isn’t allowed to comment on the record, to get his take. He said that all the large banks operate the same way as Chase because they are trying to save money by centralizing.
He also said that the best course of action to take when something like this happens is to “talk with a local branch manager in person. They will get you some help.”
Ah, a real person, offering real help.
That advice was echoed by Matt Gendron, vice president of operations, at Ent Federal Credit Union.
“Our mindset would be to handle the member at the first point of contact,” he said, but if that didn’t work, “we have a large enough, and yet compact enough, management group that we can get to someone who has an answer.”
Apparently there are some folks at Chase who didn’t get the memo.
Mike Boyd is editor of the Colorado Springs Business Journal. He can be reached at [email protected] or 329-5206.
Someone
August 1, 2009 at 1:02 am
I just opened my mail and read a wonderful letter from Chase telling me that my credit limit has been lowered (by 40%). I googled around and found your post… EXACT same excuses for dropping my limit. EXACT same B.S. unknown reasoning.
Why did this happen? Damned if I know. Never late on payments, have been with WaMu for 3 years before the takeover… credit score is 750. I only have 2 credit cards (small number I know). I’ve been using both pretty steadily and the WaMu…..excuse me “CHASE” card has been used quite heavily for the last year for business purchases. I’ve paid off the balance within two months each time ($3k max balance at certain points). Never a late fee, never any worries.
What has this WaMu to Chase conversion brought me? Nothing but trouble. APR’s raised; OK, I guess I can deal with that in this “tough economic climate”. But lowering my credit limit? You’re basically telling me “We don’t need your money”. If you’re going to lower my limit, I’m going to use your card less and you’ll get less money from finance charges.
WaMu was great, I’m sad it had to go (yeah, I know they had a lot of their own problems and thats why they failed). I’ll be be paying off and shredding my Chase CREDIT CARD within a month and I’m closing my Chase CHECKING ACCOUNT in a week once I sign up with another bank. On a more entertaining note: the last few times I went into my new “Chase” bank the people working there were uncharacteristically cheerful; almost like puppets. I wanted to ask them why they changed all of a sudden but didn’t have the time.
Thanks Mike for this nice post, I know I’m not alone in saying:
*U*K YOU CHASE!
I’ve heard Chase horror stories way before the WaMu buyout, that is why I’ve never worked with them. Now I know this story first-hand.
Thank you, Chase, for making it very clear that you don’t want my business! I’ll be joining that class-action lawsuit against you hopefully very soon!
Photolar Consulting Group
August 12, 2009 at 9:10 pm
As an organization grows, there are lots of different departments – moving parts. And many departments do not know what other departments are doing or why things are the way they are. All of this translates to poor customer experience. How can you trust some one with your money if they can not answer a straight forward question!
Customer facing problems can be basically classified into system issues and people issues with in the company. Most of the times its these broken systems – cog wheels that do not engage properly causing inefficiencies.
Smart businesses use structured processes that help minimize these issues. Customer satisfaction surveys is a start but designing the business processes for efficiency, effectiveness, consistency, and customer delight is the key. Businesses using this methodology typically gain significant market share and grow profitably. While no business can claim a perfect score, FedEx and Best Buy do a super job.
Alouette de Mer
February 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm
“we do have thousands and millions of satisfied customers.” What is that supposed to mean? Is it thousands or is it millions? Well, if they have thousands and millions of satisfied customers, then apparently thousands and millions of customers have never called Chase customer service.