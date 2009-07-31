Getting the runaround with Chase customer service

An interesting thing happened last week when I logged on to the Chase Web site to pay my Visa bill.

Like many other consumers, I noticed that my credit limit had been reduced — substantially. So, being the curious type, I clicked on the Secure Message Center link so that I could find out why.

Simple enough, right? Not even close.

The message I received in response to my inquiry was that “after careful consideration” my credit limit had been decreased because I had “too few accounts paid as agreed” and my “total available credit on satisfactory bankcards is too low.”

Apparently “this decision was based in whole or in part on information provided by” Experian Consumer Assistance — one of the three major credit reporting bureaus.

The message suggested that I obtain a copy of my credit report, which I did.

The report told me I had “0 potentially negative items” and “three accounts in good standing.”

Also, the status on the accounts showed they were “never late.”

So, I wrote back to Chase and asked them to explain in further detail the two bullet points.

This response was even better: “If you have any questions about the account closure …”

What? Now my account has been closed? What’s going on here?

So, I called the toll-free number provided in the message.

Carlos took my call and I asked to speak with a supervisor. He said he would transfer me. Only problem was, apparently nobody told Carlos that supervisors don’t work on weekends.

So, I called back Monday morning and finally got a supervisor.

She simply read me the bullet points in the message (which had now increased from two to three) and couldn’t explain why Chase didn’t know whether my account was open or closed. Then things really got fun.

She said that if I had a problem, I should send them a copy of the credit report — and I got nowhere when I said they themselves had stated that they’d already reviewed the report, so why did I need to send it to them?

This was obviously going nowhere, so I asked to speak with her supervisor.

Her response: “Upper management does not take calls.”

Wow. That kinda flies in the face of the on-hold message which kept telling me, “We appreciate your business and value the opportunity to serve you.”

She offered to give me an address to which I could send a written inquiry, but I wanted to talk with a live person who could answer my questions, not just read a script.

So, I asked her for the name and phone number of her supervisor.

She told me they had many supervisors. I asked point blank if she was telling me she didn’t know the name of her supervisor and she responded, “That’s correct.”

Then she hung up on me.

Wow. That’s great customer service.

Mary Jane Rogers, who handles public relations for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., told me on Tuesday that she was very sorry that I had a bad experience and that she understood my frustration, but she said that mine was “not typical of the Chase customer experience.”

However, the blogosphere tells a different story.

The following was posted on TimeForBlogging.com under “Boycott Chase bank and learn what not to do in customer service”:

“I had a call into Chase about an issue with my credit card the other night and couldn’t believe what I heard. My discussion with a customer service representative was not going where I wanted it to, so I asked to talk to a supervisor. I was told that there was no supervisor to talk to ….”

Sound familiar?

There’s also a whole page of former Washington Mutual customers complaining about problems with Chase on denverpost.com. Way too much to write, so here’s the link: http://neighbors.denverpost.com/viewtopic.php?p=928388.

Rogers told me that while Chase does have some customers who are not happy, “we do have thousands and millions of satisfied customers.”

But based on personal experience and what I was able to find online, I’m not buying the company P.R. line — even though Rogers did apologize profusely and repeatedly for my unpleasant experience.

So, is this type of treatment standard for ginormous financial institutions?

Well, I called a senior employee of a global financial institution, who isn’t allowed to comment on the record, to get his take. He said that all the large banks operate the same way as Chase because they are trying to save money by centralizing.

He also said that the best course of action to take when something like this happens is to “talk with a local branch manager in person. They will get you some help.”

Ah, a real person, offering real help.

That advice was echoed by Matt Gendron, vice president of operations, at Ent Federal Credit Union.

“Our mindset would be to handle the member at the first point of contact,” he said, but if that didn’t work, “we have a large enough, and yet compact enough, management group that we can get to someone who has an answer.”

Apparently there are some folks at Chase who didn’t get the memo.

Mike Boyd is editor of the Colorado Springs Business Journal. He can be reached at [email protected] or 329-5206.