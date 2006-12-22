Broadmoor owners shift focus to Aspen project

With major renovations completed at The Broadmoor Hotel, Oklahoma Publishing Co., has received approval from the Aspen City Council to proceed with plans to renovate the city’s historic Jerome Hotel.

The Jerome was one of Colorado’s first hotels, built in 1889, and includes 92 guest rooms.

The $40 million renovation and upgrade to existing guest rooms and dining facilities will be managed by Farlin Franusich, under the supervision of Terry McHale, The Broadmoor’s director of facilities.

M.A. Mortenson has a pre-construction contract to do the work, and hotel designer Tag Galyean who spearheaded the Broadmoor Main and South renovation will be a part of the Hotel Jerome remodel team.

With last year’s completion of Broadmoor Hall, new retail stores, the South Tower remodel and the renovation of the South golf club, McHale said his team can turn its attention to the Aspen project. Construction is scheduled to begin in April and be completed by December.

In response to questions from Aspen council members about preserving the Jerome’s renowned J-Bar, Broadmoor President Steve Bartolin said that although the actual bar needs repairs, they will be done “restoratively” with no structural changes.

“We’re focusing a major technology upgrade in each room,” McHale said, adding that touch panels and in-room controls will be installed for everything from drapes and lights to iPods and sound systems. In addition, a spa will be added to the lower level.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Broadmoor West is undergoing a “softgoods” upgrade, which includes new carpet, drapes and 40-inch flat screen TVs in its 152 rooms.

Medical building sold

Sovereign Capital Real Estate has purchased a 29,693-square-foot medical building at 155 Printers Parkway for $3.85 million.

Dean Corey of Sperry Van Ness represented the seller, the Arthur C. Eisberg Jr. Trust. The buyer was represented by an in-house Sovereign broker.

National owner adds tenants

Crescent Real Estate reports two new leases at its 260,000-square-foot Briargate Office and Research Center at 1755 Telstar Drive.

The national investment firm leased 20,039 square feet to Electronic Network Systems Inc. and 13,096 square feet to LaPlata Investments.

Principal Life Insurance Co. also renewed its lease for 22,727 square feet.

Kent Mau of Sierra Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord and the tenant on the La Plata lease.

Michael Palmer of NAI Highland Commercial represented ENS and Kacie Bonjour of Terrus Real Estate Group represented Principal Life.

The Briargate Research Center is now at 87.3 percent occupancy.

Willow Ridge sold

With more than $210 million in multifamily real estate closed by brokers in Colorado Springs this year, Doug Carter of Sperry Van Ness said his recent $1.6 million Willow Ridge Apartments closing caps a strong year for the market.

The multifamily specialist facilitated both sides of the transaction. Lyn Awmiller, a local investor, purchased the 39-unit complex at 3751 East La Salle St. The seller was Willow Ridge Apartments Ltd.

“Built in 1970, the complex was unusually well-maintained property with upgraded windows, siding, roof and parking areas,” Carter said, adding that the location near North Academy Boulevard was another selling point.

Willow Ridge Apartments Ltd. had owned the complex since 1996.

Carter said that 2006 was an interesting year, with most sales being made to outside-the-market investors interested primarily in larger Class A properties.

Ultimate gift?

Do you know a successful executive who might like to receive a true collector’s item this holiday season? Instead of fly fishing lessons or a new casting rod, how about a fly-fishing river?

John Watson, CEO of Orvis/Cushman & Wakefield, says the company offers the ultimate in expensive gift-giving with investment recreational properties ranging from $2 million to $47 million.

Options include nearly six miles of the South Fork of Colorado’s South Platte River, complete with 30-inch brown trout or a 3,000-acre spread of quail and turkey habitat in Texas.

“Imagine the look in your beloved’s eyes when they open the deed to a private stretch of the Colorado River or some of the best fly fishing in Tennessee,” Watson said, adding that sporting properties worldwide are considered a collector’s item, so quantities are extremely limited.

The international land and real estate company specializes in recreational (fishing, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, skiing, and wildlife watching), conservation and investment-value properties.

Sounds like a golden opportunity to surprise a sportsman or woman seeking their own slice of paradise. Too late for Christmas? There’s always Valentine’s Day …

Becky Hurley covers real estate for the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

